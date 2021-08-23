Calling Volunteers: How to help Middle Tennessee flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many people are in need of assistance after catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee over the weekend.

Humphreys County appears to have gotten the brunt of the flooding as 22 people have died and dozens more are missing.

The Waverly Department of Public Services – Police & Fire have announced Monday morning volunteers can help with cleanup and recovery by calling 931-888-8011 or 931-888-8012.

They ask volunteers to report to the volunteer staging area in the Dollar Tree parking lot on W. Main St after 8 a.m.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has also launched a website for flooding recovery, cleanup and crisis assistance. Visit the site at this link.

“The most important way that folks can help those that have been impacted by this terrible tragedy is with monetary donations,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said Sunday. “People will be working to find new homes or temporary living arrangements for weeks and months to come and there are a number of reputable organizations that will help to process donations.”

The Tennessee Emergency Response Fund is accepting donations here.

Compassion Church in Dickson will also be accepting donations from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week long. Anyone looking to donate can also text FLOOD to 615-375-8333 and all proceeds will go to victims.

The American Red Cross has also set up a Flood in Tennessee online resource here, where flood survivors can register and let family and friends know they are safe.

The following shelters have also been open to assist flood victims.

Waverly Church of Christ, 438 West Main St., Waverly, TN

YMCA of Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr, Dickson, TN 37055

First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St. Waverly, TN 37185

Fairfield Church of Christ, 1860 TN-100, Centerville, TN 37033

Monetary donations can also be made via:

Sheehan said TEMA’s staff was working with the state National Guard to establish a donation center at the National Guard Armory in Waverly.