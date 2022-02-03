KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the body of a Morristown man who was reported missing in late January was found dead in Grainger County with his body burned and his car submerged in Cherokee Lake.

Skyler Etgen, 26, was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his place of employment Jan. 25. Morristown police reported he may have been driving a silver 2010 Mazda.

Grainger County detectives responded Jan. 28 to 5574 Highway 11W after a duck hunter reported seeing a silver Mazda SUV parked on the lake bottom. A burned body was also discovered along the shoreline, a short distance from the vehicle.

The license plate number of the submerged vehicle matched the one in connection to Etgen’s missing person case in Morristown. A wallet and cellphone were found nearby which helped identify the victim.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now leading the investigation. The body was sent to the Knoxville Forensic Center for autopsy.