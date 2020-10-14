Burn permits required in Tennessee beginning Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennesseans will need to acquire a burn permit before burning leaf and brush piles beginning Thursday.

Burn permits for leaf and brush piles are available for free online at BurnSafeTN.org.

Oct. 15 marks the start of wildfire season in Tennessee.

“With the recent and forecasted rain, we expect favorable conditions for safe debris burning in the short term,” State Forester David Arnold said in a news release. “However, we shouldn’t let our guard down. We encourage Tennesseans to remain vigilant, practice safe debris burning, and get a permit to prevent wildfires.”

Permits are only issued when conditions are safe for burning.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry says there may be additional burning restrictions inside city limits.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has a list of materials that may not be burned.

Burning without a permit is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine. Wildfires caused by arson are a class C felony.