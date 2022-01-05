Burglar stayed in Tennessee home for days before getting caught

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man police say burglarized an affordable housing complex in Madison was taken into custody.

According to a warrant, on Tuesday officers were called to the Chippington Towers I on Berkley Road for a possible burglary suspect in custody. Just after 1:30 p.m., the building’s manager reportedly told officials she was conducting a welfare check on an individual in room 508 when she heard someone in the shower and found John Burk, 35, hiding in the bathroom. He was then detained by building security.

Police said security footage showed Burke breaking into a glass window of the building between midnight and 4 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The warrant said the surveillance video also showed Burk go into the building’s community room, steal food items worth around $50, before he made his way to room 508, where he stayed until he was found on Jan. 4.

Burk claimed he was a caretaker for a person staying in the room but could not provide a name or information on the person. The building manager said Burk was not allowed on the property.

He was charged with burglary and is being held on a $10,000 bond.