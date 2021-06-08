Buc-ee’s to break ground in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cumberland County officials announced a Buc-ee’s will break ground on a new travel center in Crossville on June 15.

The Crossville location will mark the first Buc-ee’s location in Tennessee. The store will occupy more than 53,000 square feet with 120 fueling positions. The chain is known for its Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, Beaver nuggets, jerky, and pastries.

“Crossville is centrally located between Nashville and Knoxville––an ideal stop for folks headed west to Music City or east to the Great Smoky Mountains,” Stan Beard with Buc-ee’s said. “Crossville is also the Golf Capital of Tennessee, and a gorgeous destination in and of itself. We can’t wait for Buc-ee’s to provide another great reason for folks to make their way through Crossville.”

Photos courtesy of Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee’s Crossville will bring at least 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning above minimum wage, full benefits, 401k, and three weeks of vacation.

The company was started back in 1982 and has 38 stores across Texas, including the world’s largest convenience store. Its Crossville location is part of the company’s expansion across the south. Buc-ee’s broke ground on its first Kentucky location in April and has recently opened stores in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. A location in South Carolina is slated to open in 2022.