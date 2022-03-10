KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Buc-ee’s is coming to Tennessee in two locations, and this week an official weighed in on how the construction of the massive convenience stores and gas stations is going amid rising costs of gas and metal.

With the recent news of gas and metal prices rising in the United States, the cost of new construction like a gas station chain of convenience stores could consequently be affected; however, a Buc-ee’s spokesperson says the two stores planned in Tennessee are on-time.

“We are working diligently to open our two new locations in Tennessee,” Jeff Nadalo of Buc-ee’s said. “Both locations are on schedule.”

The price of nickel on the London Metal Exchange shot up Monday and Tuesday. Nickel is used in making stainless steel, lithium-ion batteries and other consumer and manufacturing goods. The London Metal Exchange is the world center for industrial metals pricing, hedging and trading.

At last update, LME nickel trading had been suspended until at least March 11 after prices spiked at record rates Tuesday, with some reports saying it was spurred by the Russia-Ukraine war and fears of sanctions. An Associated Press report Wednesday spelled out how commodities markets have been roiled because Russia is the No. 2 oil exporter and the No. 3 supplier of nickel, which is used in electric car batteries, stainless steel and other products.

While world markets are being affected by these rising prices, Buc-ee’s in Tennessee remains on schedule for now.

The Crossville Buc-ee’s is slated to open first, sometime this year. Officials have not yet announced opening dates. The Sevier County Buc-ee’s is expected to open at Exit 407 next year.