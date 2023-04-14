KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After announcing a grand opening date for the Buc-ee’s Travel Center at the Exit 407 tourism site in Sevier County earlier this week, fans will have to wait a little longer.

A Buc-ee’s spokesperson said Friday that the 74,000-square-foot store will open later in June but did not provide an exact date. Three days earlier, June 5 had been announced as the grand opening date.

Previously, Buc-ee’s estimated their opening date would be in May.

When it does open, the store will briefly hold the title of the world’s largest convenience store. It will feature 120 gas pumps and a 250-foot-long car wash.

It will be the first business to open at the Exit 407: Gateway to Adventure, a 200-acre development owned and operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians aiming to attract some of the millions of visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held for an entertainment district at the site. Leaders have also said they plan to add an overnight resort in the second phase of the site’s development.

This branch will be the newest Buc-ee’s in Tennessee for only a little while, as a third Buc-ee’s location was announced in December of 2022. According to the report, the third location will be in Murfreesboro.