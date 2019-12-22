Brother of 49ers quarterback among victims in fatal Nashville stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of two men fatally stabbed outside of a Midtown bar early Saturday morning has been identified as Clayton Beathard, a graduate of Battle Ground Academy and the brother of 49ers quarterback, C.J. Beathard.

Metro police responded around 3 a.m. to the area of Division Street and 19th Avenue South where they said a fight over a woman inside the Dogwood Nashville had moved outside and three people were stabbed.

Two of the victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police revealed. They were later identified as Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni, III, 21.

Clayton Beathard is the younger brother of 49ers quarterback, C.J. Beathard. The team released a statement Saturday afternoon confirming “C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton.”

The team’s statement continued: “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one.”

Clayton Beathard is also the son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard, the brother of country music singer and songwriter Tucker Beathard and the grandson of Hall of Fame executive Bobby Beathard.

He and Trapeni were both graduates of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin. In a statement, Head of School Will Kessler said, “We are devastated by this tragic loss to our community.”

Kessler added: “No one should have to endure such a terrible loss of loved ones. We pray for the families and their friends for strength, support, and guidance through this most difficult time.”

The stabbing also resulted in a 21-year-old man suffering injuries to his eye and arm, officers explained. As of Saturday night, he remained hospitalized.

Metro police released surveillance video and images showing four people they said were “wanted for questioning“ in the case. Those four people — three men and one woman — appeared to be acquaintances, officers added.

Multiple business owners in the area, including the owner of the Dogwood Nashville, announced Saturday night they would offer a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

“We have worked hard as business owners and myself as a land owner in Midtown to make this area a safe and fun place to provide entertainment,” Nashville attorney Bryan Lewis, who owns the Dogwood property, told News 2.

“We will not tolerate this type of activity in Midtown,” Lewis explained. “Our prayers are with the families of the victims of this cowardly and senseless crime.”

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Nashville Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.