NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville security guard sprang into action over the weekend after he spotted a man with a gun on Broadway.

Lower Broadway is a place where thousands swarm the streets, restaurants and bars.

“There are so many new faces all the time on Broadway with tourists and going,” said security guard Mike Kuhn.

But the face of 19-year-old Christopher Quintero is one that Kuhn says he will never forget.

Christopher Quintero mugshot (Courtesy: MNPD)

Metro police say just before midnight on Friday, officers were working to detain a man when the man’s friend, Quintero, approached officers and started interfering.

Kuhn says he was in the right place at the right time.

“I was watching him, and I saw he pulled a pistol out, and when he pulled the pistol out, I knew he didn’t have any good intentions,” Kuhn said.

Kuhn was standing in a large open window at the bar, when he says:

“I just jumped on him. The weapon flew from his hand from the impact of me landing on him.”

In a statement, Metro police expressed their sincere gratitude to Kuhn, an army veteran, for his quick action.

“Metro can’t be everywhere at all times and see everything, so I was just glad that I was in a position in which I could assist them in some way,” Kuhn said.

And his co-workers echoed that sentiment.

In addition to the six aggravated assault counts, Quintero is charged with unlawful gun possession, gun possession while under the influence, public intoxication and marijuana possession.

He is being held on $53,000 bond.