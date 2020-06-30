Bristol among 8 Tennessee communities getting economic development grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eight Tennessee communities are receiving a total of $2.3 million in grants under a program that helps develop industrial sites for business investment, state officials said.

The new Site Development Grants was announced in a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The grants help communities invest in infrastructure and engineering improvements on sites ready for economic development, officials said.

Grants range from $100,00 to $500,000. They have been awarded to projects in Coffee, Decatur, Fentress, Hawkins and Lawrence counties, and the cities of Bristol, Clarksville and Lexington.

Applications were reviewed by a committee made up of Austin Consulting, the Tennessee Valley Authority, USDA Rural Development, and the state departments of transportation, economic development and environmental conservation, officials said Thursday.