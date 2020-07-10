Bridge repair work to impact interstate traffic in west Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bridge repair work will impact traffic along Interstate 40 in west Knoxville beginning Friday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says two lanes will be closed and speed limit reductions will be in place along I-40 east between Cedar Bluff Road (mile marker 377.4) and Bridgewater Road (mile marker 379.0).

I-40 west will also have two lanes closed and speed limit reductions between West Hills (mile marker 380.4) and Bridgewater Road (mile marker 379.0).

The closures will take place from 10 p.m. Friday, July 10 through Monday, July 13.

TDOT says drivers should use caution in the area.