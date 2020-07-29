Breaking it Down: What you need to know ahead of Tennessee’s tax-free holiday weekends

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee has two tax-free holiday weekends quickly approaching, and each has specific items that apply for the exemption.

First Tax-Free Weekend – Back-to-School

The first weekend begins on Friday, July 31 at 12:01 a.m and runs until 11:59 p.m.

According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue’s website, the first tax-free weekend is focused on back-to-school items and clothing.

During the holiday weekend, exempt items sold online are also eligible to be purchased tax-free.

TDR reminds Tennesseans that these items are to be bought for personal use only, not for business or trade purposes.

The following items can be purchased tax-free over the weekend:

Clothing – General apparel, priced at $200 or less

School and Art Supplies – Items that cost $200 per item including pencils, crayons, backpacks, paints, binders, etc.

Computers and Other Electronics – Computers, tablets, phones, TVs, game consoles and readers priced at $3,000 or less. Does not include storage media, printer supplies, appliances or software

Shoppers are not allowed to split up packaged items to attempt to lower the price of individual items so they can be exempt.

Second Tax-Free Weekend – Restaurants

The second tax-free holiday weekend is geared to restaurant sales, according to TDR.

The holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on August 7 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on August 9.

On this second holiday weekend, the sale of food and drink by restaurants and limited service restaurants in Tennessee is exempt from sales tax.

You can find more information on the holiday weekends by clicking here.