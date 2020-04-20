Brad Paisley raises a glass for frontline workers

FILE – This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo shows Brad Paisley performing in Rosemont, Illinois. Paisley released a new single, “No I in Beer,” and has been surprising people on video calls to share in a virtual happy hour. Led by the chorus, “We’re all in this together,” the song sends a toast to frontline workers in the global pandemic, including nurses, first responders and farmers. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brad Paisley wants to raise a glass with his fans, so just send him a text.

The country star released a new single, “No I in Beer,” and has been surprising people on video calls to share in a virtual happy hour.

Happy Monday…tue…wait..nevermind

Anyway-we released a new song today.

Go check out “No I In Beer.”

Playlist it, learn it, kinda,

And let’s have some fun with it.https://t.co/KBLJAcsSW2#AllInThisTogether #NoIinbeer pic.twitter.com/FvOGExLnnP — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) April 15, 2020

Led by the chorus, “We’re all in this together,” the song sends a toast to frontline workers in the global pandemic, including nurses, first responders and farmers.

Paisley said that he feels like the song is a rallying cry when people need to find a little happiness.

Here’s a recap of the (virtual) pub crawl last night. I’m so inspired by you all, so moved by your togetherness & spirit. What a blast. I crawled for 3 hours, & the ones I didn’t get to, there’ll be a next time! #noiinbeer

Thanks to my band mate #PeytonManning for crashing! pic.twitter.com/ZE72f7FPxW — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) April 19, 2020

Idea… Paisley Pub Crawl. This Saturday. 7-8 PM CST. You set up the Zoom party with your friends, then text me the invite to 615-235-5921. I’ll crash as many as I can. Oh, and be ready to sing the chorus of “No I In Beer”. Listen to it here: https://t.co/KBLJAcsSW2 pic.twitter.com/JcF8I2lFtc — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) April 16, 2020

