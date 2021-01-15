LIVE NOW /
Boy charged with murder in stabbing of fellow East Tenn. 12-year-old

Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old Tennessee boy has been charged with murder in the stabbing of a 12-year-old girl.

Police said in a statement that officers responded early Thursday to a Chattanooga home and found the girl with multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say investigators interviewed a 12-year-old male suspect at the scene and then charged him with first-degree murder.

Police have not released any further information, including the names of the victim and suspect.

An investigation is continuing.

