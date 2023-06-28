KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating a Knoxville shooting that left a boy in critical condition Wednesday, the Knoxville Police Department reported.

Just after 9:45 a.m., police responded to a shooting that occurred at the Phyllis Wheatley Center at 124 S. Cruze Street, a spokesperson for the department said. In a release, Knoxville Police said there was no active threat.

According to police, a 10-year-old boy was shot in an “apparent accidental discharge” and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

In a press conference at 2 p.m., police said the shooting happened in the gym when a gun inside a backpack discharged. During the investigation, police found two handguns in a teen’s backpack.

A spokesperson for the department said the gym was full when the gun went off.

A 14-year-old male, who was detained as a person of interest, has been identified by police as a suspect. Knoxville Police said he was found a few blocks from where the shooting happened and was charged with reckless endangerment and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and in its early stages, police said.

YWCA said the boy who was injured was taken to UT Medical Center, and their family has been contacted. Additionally, they said staff members have contacted the families of the children who were at the center and the children are being picked up from the facility.

“The safety of the children and staff is the utmost priority of the YWCA. YWCA will determine immediate next steps for review of safety protocols, as well as resources for children and staff following this traumatic event. The YWCA staff and board of directors extend our sincere sympathy to everyone involved, especially the children onsite, the injured person and their loved ones. Please join us in wrapping all of our young people in your love and prayers,” YWCA said in a release.