Both escaped inmates from Tennessee facility captured in Florida

(WJHL) — Two inmates who had escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex/Minimum Security Annex have been arrested Sunday night in Pompano Beach, Florida, and are in police custody, according to authorities with the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Robert Lee Brown, 36, and Christopher Osteen, 34, were taken into custody by the Broward County Florida Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and various other responding agencies after their three-day flee upon escaping.

Brown was serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape, and Osteen was serving an 8-year sentence for burglary.

Sunday night’s press release revealed that Brown and Osteen are suspected of kidnapping a Fulton County Kentucky Highway Department employee and stealing his truck.

This incident remains under investigation, and charges are pending.