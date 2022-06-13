MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – This year, Bonnaroo is providing more cooling solutions around the Farm than ever before.

On the heels of the first heat wave of the season, the four-day music festival kicks off later this week in Manchester, Tennessee. Heat index values are running from 105 to 110 degrees.

Michael Bonner, EMS Chief, Coffee County EMS said his team is hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. “We always have excessive heat or excessive rain.”

Centeroo will feature multiple shade, misting and cooling solutions, and free water hydration stations for the tens of thousands of music lovers they expect will attend.

“Obviously, people drinking alcohol and not staying well hydrated with water, stuff like that, always presents a problem out there,” said Bonner. “They’re out there having a good time and not thinking about staying hydrated.”

Bonnaroovians will also find shade, misting and cooling fans and free water hydration stations in every campground Plaza. Additionally, there will be overhead fans in the This and That tents to keep air moving.

Organizers are also offering up fun ways to cool off like a water slide and Bonnaroo Fountain.

In coordination with Coffee County EMS, Bonnaroo has appropriate medical resources in place. Medical tents are located in Centeroo (main venue) and at every campground Plaza.

“They have two main medical tents,” explained Bonner. “They start an IV. They push fluids back in them, and they can correct that pretty rapidly as long as the attendee is pretty quick to recognize, ‘Hey, I think I need some help.'”

Hopefully, things won’t go that far. Instead, it’s suggested festival-goers take all precautions to prevent heat exhaustion and stroke.

Stay hydrated by increasing water intake – bring a reusable water bottle

Use battery-powered personal fans

Wear loose/light clothing and hats

Take frequent breaks in the shade

Bonner emphasized, “Take proper precautions. It’s going to be hot! Try to enjoy yourself and stay safe.”