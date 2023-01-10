The Bonnaroo arch is seen at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, one of America’s most popular music festivals, has revealed which artists will perform in Middle Tennessee this summer.

Rock legends Foo Fighters, electronic duo Odesza and hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar will headline the four-day festival that brings tens of thousands of music fans to Manchester, Tennessee annually.

Other notable acts include Tyler Childers, Lil Nas X, Korn, Paramore, Marcus Mumford, Pixies, My Morning Jacket and more than 100 other acts.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal will perform a DJ set under the name ‘Diesel.’ Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, will perform on the final day of the festival.

Bonnaroo will take place June 15-18 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee. General admission tickets go on sale Thursday, January 12.

Last year, Stevie Nicks became the first female headliner in the festival’s 20+ year history. Lizzo was set to become the first woman to do so in 2020 and again in 2021 before both editions of the festival were canceled due to COVID-19 and flooding at the festival’s campgrounds, respectively.