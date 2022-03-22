OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The body pulled from Melton Hill Lake on Saturday in Oak Ridge has been identified as a college professor who was reported missing last month. Arthur Lee, 59, a geology professor at Roane State Community College, was reported missing Feb. 22.

Foul play is not suspected in his death, according to a release from the Oak Ridge Police Department. Police and fire rescue crews responded to the 100 block of Melton Lake Peninsula around 9:15 a.m. Saturday after the body was near a lakefront restaurant.

Lee had last been seen Sunday, Feb. 20, when law enforcement said he may have been in the area of Melton Lake Drive and Melton Lake Peninsula.