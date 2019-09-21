KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department is reporting that a body was recovered near River Briar Road in the Tennessee River on Friday.
After the recovery, the body was turned over to Knox County Sheriff’s Office because it was in their jurisdiction.
There is no additional information along with this incident.
This is a developing story, stay tuned on-air and online with News Channel 11 for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Johnson City man arrested after allegedly assaulting victims with baseball bat
- Meeting for Upper Reedy Creek Project set for Tuesday in Johnson City
- Four dead after car crashes at Norfolk International Airport in Virginia
- Knoxville police confirming body recovered from Tennessee River is drowning victim from Tuesday
- Body recovered by KFD from the Tennessee River on Friday