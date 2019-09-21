Body recovered by KFD from the Tennessee River on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department is reporting that a body was recovered near River Briar Road in the Tennessee River on Friday.

After the recovery, the body was turned over to Knox County Sheriff’s Office because it was in their jurisdiction.

There is no additional information along with this incident.

