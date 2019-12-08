Body of missing Knox County man found

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The family of missing Knox County man Jackie Harrison identifies the body found in Beaver Creek on Saturday as Harrison.

Volunteers were floating Beaver Creek searching for missing Halls man, Jackie “Jack” Harrison.

Investigators say Harrison was separated from his family at the Walmart on Nov. 17th, in Halls. He was last seen on video at the gas pumps in the Walmart parking lot headed toward Norris Freeway.

Harrison’s wife, Karen, spoke to WATE 6 On Your Side on Saturday, and said she is waiting for the results of the autopsy. She said it could take 72 hours for results.

Karen added she is grateful for the public’s support throughout the last month.

Another family member confirming they believe the body found in Beaver Creek is Harrison.

KCSO says Harrison has several medical conditions requiring medication. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a polo shirt, a brown jacket and possibly a baseball hat with a Broncos emblem on it.

Sheriff Spangler was on scene and confirmed that KCSO’s Dive Team recovered a male body and transported to the Knox County Forensics Center for identification.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update when more information is available.