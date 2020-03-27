Body of missing boater recovered on Norris Lake

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wildlife officers have recovered the body of a missing boater on Norris Lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says officers found the body of Barbara P. Morgan, 73 of Knoxville, near the wave break at the Rock Harbor development in Claiborne County.

TWRA believes Morgan fell overboard from a pontoon boat being operated by her husband on Thursday evening.

The husband, who unsuccessfully tried to rescue Morgan, was taken to UT Medical Center for hypothermia. He is expected to be released Friday, according to TWRA.