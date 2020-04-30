Body of missing angler recovered from Center Hill Lake in Middle Tennessee

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency recovered a man’s body from a lake in Middle Tennessee.

Quinn Hogan, 36, had been fishing on Center Hill Lake for the past two days. His friends reported him missing Wednesday after finding his truck at the Cookeville boat dock.

After hours of searching in the rain, TWRA and Dekalb County Rescue found his body. His boat was found adrift in a cove near the boat dock.

Quinn was a resident of Putnam County.

Officials say he was wearing a self-inflating personal floatation device but it was not inflated when he was found.

His body has been taken to the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This incident is still under investigation.