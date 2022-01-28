Bodies of missing Tennessee family found near I-840 in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Williamson County are investigating after three bodies were found in a vehicle near Interstate 840.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the bodies of three people were found in the 3700 block of Boston Theta Road Wednesday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m.

The Williamson County Rescue Squad says crews are working to recover the bodies from a vehicle and the bodies are of two adults and one child.

Williamson County authorities confirmed the three bodies are those of a missing Hickman County family.

A lieutenant with the Hickman County Sheriff’s Department tells News 2 the family found dead consists of a man, identified as Jeremy Cook, his fiance, identified as Johanan Manor, and their 8-year-old child, identified as Adliana Manor. A welfare check was conducted on January 21 and authorities did not find anything. A missing person report was then filed on January 23.

Authorities met with Manor’s biological parents and got some information regarding her cellphone. On Wednesday, they were able to ping a location.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was released