BMS, Nashville exploring ‘potential agreement’ to revitalized Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the city of Nashville and Bristol Motor Speedway are “in talks” to bring NASCAR racing back to the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway as early as 2022.

In a release on Monday, City of Nashville officials said in part “A successful agreement would preserve and upgrade Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway as one of Nashville’s unique entertainment assets. Such an agreement would also turn the track into a significant money-making operation for the Fairgrounds.”

Part of the discussion between the city and the speedway include “management of the track to be potentially taken over by Bristol Motor Speedway, shifting financial responsibility for track renovation and maintenance to Bristol Motor Speedway and generation of additional revenue to the city through lease, rent and shared-event-revenue agreements,” according to the release.

Marcus Smith, president and chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports and Bristol Motor

Speedway, said in the release, “We can work together to transform Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway into an amazing multipurpose entertainment destination. We’re ready to roll up our sleeves and go to work to fully restore the speedway, recruit national events and breathe new life into a venue that

has a legendary status in auto racing history.”

The proposed improvements outlined in the release include the following:

noise mitigation

safety upgrades

more seating

addition of auxiliary facilities

The release added that if the partnership is formed, BMS would expand the Speedway Children’s Charities to include Nashville.