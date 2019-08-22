Bluetick Coonhound to be named official dog of Tennessee Thursday

by: WATE 6 staff

(WATE)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will hold a special signing ceremony Thursday to officially designate the Bluetick Coonhound as the official state dog.

Smokey has already been the beloved mascot of the University of Tennessee since 1953. Back in March, state lawmakers unanimously approved the Bluetick Coonhound as the state dog.

Today Governor Lee will sign house bill 999, giving the Bluetick Coonhound the official title.

We’re told current UT mascot Smokey X and his owner, Cindy Hudson, will be in attendance.

