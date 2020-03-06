Blount Memorial Hospital: Patient tests negative for coronavirus

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount Memorial Hospital officials confirmed Friday the results for the individual tested earlier this week for coronavirus were negative.
PREVIOUS: Blount Memorial Hospital: Patient tested for coronavirus, awaiting results from lab
Blount Memorial said in a release they will continue to follow screening guidelines for coronavirus in consultation with the Tennessee Department of Health and Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention.
The individual was advised to self-isolate while officials awaited the results.
MORE ONLINE: Knox County Health Department: Residents self-quarantining and tests sent to state for coronavirus testing
No daily information will be available to share related to the number of tests administered.
Hospital officials also encourage community members who are exhibiting symptoms consistent with coronavirus based on CDC guidelines to call their primary care physician offices.
MORE ONLINE: EPA releases list of disinfectants to use against COVID-19 coronavirus
