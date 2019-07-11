Blount County authorities offering $2k reward for info about robbery suspects

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of robbery suspects.

Blount County is just outside of Knoxville, about 2 hours away from the Tri-Cities.

Police are searching for a suspect driving a dark Mazda, who is believed to have robbed a business at gun and knifepoint last night in the Maryville area.

JULY 10, 2019SHERIFF’S OFFICE OFFERING REWARD LEADING TO THE ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTSMARYVILLE, TENNESSEE-… Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

The sheriff’s office is looking for the car now, which they believe to be a dark blue or black Mazda.

Both suspects are thought to be Hispanic males and should be considered armed and dangerous.

People are advised NOT to approach the suspects if seen.

If you see them or have any information, call 911 or Blount County Dispatch at 865-983-3620.