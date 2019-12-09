Blount Co. authorities seeking driver of Nissan truck involved in Friday hit-and-run

Tennessee

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect they say was involved in a hit-and-run.

According to authorities, a man was hit by a car while riding his bike on Friday.

The sheriff’s office says the person responsible allegedly ran from the scene.

Now the sheriff’s office is asking to speak with anyone that may have seen a 2009-2013 model Nissan Frontier in the area of Peterson Lane and Old Niles Ferry Road on Friday.

There is a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

