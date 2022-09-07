Blake Shelton performs before the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tickets will soon go on sale for Blake Shelton’s newly-announced Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, which will include a stop in East Tennessee.

The 18-stop tour will kick off on Feb. 16 with a lineup that also includes ACM Female Artist of the Year and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean.

The tour is set to come to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 24.

Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Dates:

February 16 // Lincoln, NE // Pinnacle Bank Arena

February 17 // Sioux Falls, SD // Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

^February 18 // St. Paul, MN // Xcel Energy Center

^February 23 // Greensboro, NC // Greensboro Coliseum

*February 24 // Knoxville, TN // Thompson-Boling Arena

February 25 // Birmingham, AL // Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 2 // Jacksonville, FL // VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

^March 3 // Tampa, FL // Amalie Arena

March 4 // Orlando, FL // Amway Center

March 9 // Louisville, KY // KFC Yum! Center

March 10 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena

^March 11 // Indianapolis, IN // Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 16 // Little Rock, AR // Simmons Bank Arena

March 17 // Oklahoma City, OK // Paycom Center

^March 18 // Kansas City, MO // T-Mobile Center

March 23 // Cincinnati, OH // Heritage Bank Center

^March 24 // Pittsburgh, PA // PPG Paints Arena

*March 25 // Buffalo, NY // KeyBank Center

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

*For dates denoted with a star: tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 12 p.m. local time.

^For dates denoted with a caret: tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets for the Knoxville show will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at noon and can be purchased online.