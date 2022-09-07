KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tickets will soon go on sale for Blake Shelton’s newly-announced Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, which will include a stop in East Tennessee.
The 18-stop tour will kick off on Feb. 16 with a lineup that also includes ACM Female Artist of the Year and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean.
The tour is set to come to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 24.
Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Dates:
- February 16 // Lincoln, NE // Pinnacle Bank Arena
- February 17 // Sioux Falls, SD // Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- ^February 18 // St. Paul, MN // Xcel Energy Center
- ^February 23 // Greensboro, NC // Greensboro Coliseum
- *February 24 // Knoxville, TN // Thompson-Boling Arena
- February 25 // Birmingham, AL // Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- March 2 // Jacksonville, FL // VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- ^March 3 // Tampa, FL // Amalie Arena
- March 4 // Orlando, FL // Amway Center
- March 9 // Louisville, KY // KFC Yum! Center
- March 10 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena
- ^March 11 // Indianapolis, IN // Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- March 16 // Little Rock, AR // Simmons Bank Arena
- March 17 // Oklahoma City, OK // Paycom Center
- ^March 18 // Kansas City, MO // T-Mobile Center
- March 23 // Cincinnati, OH // Heritage Bank Center
- ^March 24 // Pittsburgh, PA // PPG Paints Arena
- *March 25 // Buffalo, NY // KeyBank Center
- Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
- *For dates denoted with a star: tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 12 p.m. local time.
- ^For dates denoted with a caret: tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. local time.
Tickets for the Knoxville show will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at noon and can be purchased online.