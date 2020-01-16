Blackburn wants Democratic presidential candidates to recuse themselves from impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is calling on four Democratic senators running for president to recuse themselves from the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Those senators are Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.
This comes after House leaders delivered the formal articles of impeachment to the Senate on Wednesday. The Democratic-run House voted to impeach Trump and now the Republican-majority Senate will decide whether to remove him from office.
Blackburn issued this statement on Wednesday:
“Tomorrow, one hundred United States Senators will be sworn in to serve in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Four of those Senators must recuse themselves for their unparalleled political interest in seeing this President removed from office. These four Democrats, Senators Bennet, Klobuchar, Sanders, and Warren, cannot sit in judgment of the very President they seek to replace. To participate in this trial would be a failure of the oath they took to be an ‘impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws’. Their presidential ambitions prohibit their ability to view this trial through an objective lens.”Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)