Blackburn wants Democratic presidential candidates to recuse themselves from impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is calling on four Democratic senators running for president to recuse themselves from the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Those senators are Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

This comes after House leaders delivered the formal articles of impeachment to the Senate on Wednesday. The Democratic-run House voted to impeach Trump and now the Republican-majority Senate will decide whether to remove him from office.

.@SenSanders, @SenWarren, @SenAmyKlobuchar, and @SenatorBennet are spending millions of dollars to defeat @realDonaldTrump, and we’re supposed to believe they will be impartial during the trial?



They should recuse themselves. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 16, 2020

Blackburn issued this statement on Wednesday: