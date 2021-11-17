Blackburn, Hagerty join effort to end Biden administration’s vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty joined other Senate Republicans in filing a formal challenge Wednesday against the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers.

Republicans are hoping to overturn the mandate through the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to review and eliminate rules issued by federal agencies.

The mandate requires employers with 100 or more employees to track which employees are vaccinated and require weekly testing for those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The rule would impact 84 million private-sector workers, according to OSHA.

Blackburn, Hagerty, and other Republicans say the mandate is a federal overreach that overburdens both employers and employees.

House Republicans also introduced a resolution to overturn the mandate.

In order to eliminate the mandate, the resolution will have to be passed by the Senate and House, which are under Democratic control. Even if the measure did pass, it likely would not survive a presidential veto.