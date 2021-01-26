Blackburn, Hagerty call impeachment trial ‘unconstitutional’

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty voted against what they are calling an “unconstitutional” impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump.

Blackburn and Hagerty were among 45 Republicans who voted in favor of Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) objection to the impeachment trial. However, five Republicans joined 50 Democrats to defeat the objection in a 55–45 vote.

Blackburn issued this statement following the vote:

Today I voted to support Senator Rand Paul‘s objection to holding a partisan, unconstitutional trial against a former President. It is time for our country to move forward, instead of looking backwards and fighting the same battles with each other. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Hagerty also issued a statement regarding the vote and impeachment trial.