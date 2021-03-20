Blackburn visits US/Mexico border

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) — U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R- Tenn.) visited the U.S./Mexico border on Sunday.

I’m on the ground in Pinal County with @sherifflamb1 @PinalCSO getting a firsthand view of how the border crisis is impacting communities. Cartels are using human smugglers as mules to take drugs across the border and push them into our neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/AcepA3Uct5 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 21, 2021

“President Joe Biden’s open border agenda has created a crisis at our southern border,” Blackburn said. “Now, the Biden administration is censoring what Border Patrol agents can say and hiding the truth from the American people.

“I am going to the border to get the facts and see the crisis firsthand.”

Two different Arizona county sheriffs accompanied Blackburn on her visit, including Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels.

Pinal County is 60 miles north of the U.S./Mexico border, and Cochise County is situated along the southern border.

Since President Biden has taken office, @sherifflamb1 @PinalCSO has already had 40 car pursuits chasing illegal immigrants. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 21, 2021