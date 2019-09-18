Black lung screenings free for coal miners

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Area miners can take charge of their health with a free screening for black lung disease.

Black Lung is a respiratory disease caused by inhaling coal mine dust, but according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, if caught early, steps can be taken to help prevent the disease from progressing to its most serious forms.

Screenings will take place Sept. 25-27 at The Park Vista Hotel in Gatlinburg.

Again, these are free, confidential screenings.

All current and former miners are encouraged to participate.

Appointments are suggested and can be made by calling 1-888-480-4042. Walk-ins are also welcome.

