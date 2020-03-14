Bill prohibiting people with animal cruelty charges from owning pets heads to governor’s desk

FILE – In this June 19, 2019 file photo, a dog taken from a property in Klingerstown, Pa., looks out from its cage during an animal cruelty investigation. Congress has passed a bill making certain types of animal cruelty a federal felony. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — A bill that aims to protect animals in Tennessee from owners with animal cruelty charges has passed a major hurdle in the General Assembly. ​

Senator Jon Lundberg of Bristol sponsored the bill, SB1747. It was first introduced on January 21 and passed the Senate as amended on February 24.

Just this week, the legislation passed through both the Tennessee House and Senate, and now awaits final action from Governor Bill Lee.

The bill puts in place a measure that people with charges against animals would not be able to own a put, for a least two years.

In specific cases, the judge has the authority to make that ban longer, including up to a lifetime.

As for the second part of the bill, if you are convicted a second time on animal cruelty, you are banned for life from having a pet.

