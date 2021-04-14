Bill letting students opt out of LGBTQ material heads to Gov. Lee

This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee bill requiring school districts to alert parents of any instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity and let them opt their student out is heading to Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

The legislation cleared its last hurdle in the GOP-supermajority Legislature with a House vote Wednesday. The Senate approved the bill last week.

Supporters argued the bill strengthens parental rights, rebuffing concerns from opponents that it could further alienate already-marginalized students.

The bill gives school districts 30 days to alert parents or guardians of upcoming instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity. Families could opt their student out without penalty.