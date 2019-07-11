Bill Haslam announces he will not be running for Senate in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has said he will not be running for a seat in the United States Senate in 2020.

Haslam said in an op-ed piece in the Tennessean that he considered the position since January, but he will not be running despite his love for public service.

Haslam called his choice to not run “the hardest vocational decision of my life.”

Haslam said that he appreciates all the encouragement to seek the position, but it is not his calling for his next period of life.

Senator Lamar Alexander said in a press release that he understands Haslam’s decision.

“Bill Haslam would be a terrific United States senator, but he has served Tennessee well and unselfishly for 15 years as governor and as mayor of Knoxville, and I can completely understand his desire to take a different direction with his life,” Alexander said.

Haslam also commended Governor Bill Lee, expressing confidence in his ability as governor.