NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — State Rep. Jason Powell (D-Nashville) filed a bill Wednesday to make Brenda Lee’s classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” the official holiday song of Tennessee.

Lee recorded the Christmas classic when she was only 13 years old on Music Row in 1958. This week the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, 65 years after its initial release.

Powell filed HB 1613, stating in a release, “Brenda Lee is a music icon and a true Tennessee treasure. Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ has spread holiday joy throughout the world for decades and we are proud her number one song was made in Nashville. I am thrilled to introduce my legislation to make the beloved ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ by Brenda Lee the first official holiday song of Tennessee. I look forward to passing ‘Rockin’ around the Capitol Floor in 2024.”

The song was written by Johnny Marks, recorded at Quonset Hut Studio and produced by Owen Bradly.

The 78-year-old Lee broke multiple records with the latest Billboard ranking, which, according to reports from Billboard, became the third holiday song ever to hold the top spot, following “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Lee’s holiday classic just topped the Billboard Hot 100 this week for the very first time, 65 years after its release—the longest stretch ever between a record release and hitting No 1. She is also now the oldest person ever to hit No. 1 on the chart. Lee, a longtime Nashvillian, is responsible for selling 100 million records worldwide.

Lee was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. Her introduction on the Rock Hall’s website reads, “Singers like Brenda Lee are born, not made. Which isn’t to say that Brenda Lee didn’t work hard — you don’t get the Beatles as your opening act by resting on your laurels.”