KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — President Joe Biden will meet with two Democratic lawmakers who were expelled from the Tennessee state legislature and a Knoxville representative who also faced an expulsion vote at the White House next week.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced in a Wednesday briefing that Representatives Justin Jones (D-Nashville), Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) and Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) will meet with President Biden at the White House on Monday.

The lawmakers, dubbed the ‘Tennessee Three,’ were the subject of expulsion votes from the Tennessee General Assembly for their protest in support of gun safety laws on the House floor following the mass shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville.

Jones and Pearson were expelled and have since been reappointed by the Metro Nashville Council and the Shelby County Board of Commissioners, respectively, in the interim.

The vote to expel Johnson narrowly failed.

All three spoke with Biden over a Zoom call following the votes and Vice President Kamala Harris recently traveled to Nashville to meet with them.

“During that call, the president thanked them for their leadership in seeking to ban assault weapons and standing up for the democratic values and the three lawmakers thanked the president for his leadership on gun safety and for spotlighting the undemocratic and unprecedented attacks on them in the Tennessee State House,” Jean-Pierre said. “The president looks forward to continuing that discussion when they meet with him on Monday.”