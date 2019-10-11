Belmont University to host presidential debate in October 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sources told News 2’s Bob Mueller Belmont University will host an upcoming presidential debate.

Nashville will host the third and final general election debate on October 22nd, 2020.

NEWS – @BelmontUniv in Nashville, TN will host the third and final general election presidential debate on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. #belmontdebate2020 #Debates2020 — CPD (@debates) October 11, 2019

The school had already said it will make an announcement Friday morning that is expected to have a “significant” impact on the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee.

University President Bob Fisher will be joined by Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Senator Marsha Blackburn, Congressman Jim Cooper, Tennessee Commissioner of Tourist Development Mark Ezell and Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation President and CEO Butch Spyridon.

The event will be held in the Vince Gill Room at the Curb Event Center on campus at 11:30 a.m.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the location for all four 2020 debates, three presidential and one vice presidential.

First presidential debate:

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN

Vice presidential debate:

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Second presidential debate:

Thursday, October 15, 2020

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Third presidential debate:

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Belmont University, Nashville, TN