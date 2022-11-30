PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Pigeon Forge is changing the hours when alcohol is allowed to be sold to two hours earlier, according to the Pigeon Forge Assistant City Manager Eric Brackins.

An ordinance was passed on Monday for businesses to comply with the sale of beer and alcohol from 3 a.m. to 1 a.m. in Pigeon Forge.

Assistant City Manager Eric Brackins told WATE that the ordinance passed on Monday was essentially a housekeeping matter to say that the hours for the sale of beer in Tennessee must comply with the provisions of the state code.

The City of Pigeon Forge Attorney Nathan D. Rowell wrote a letter to the City Manager Earlene M. Teaster after the city inquired whether businesses can provide beer and alcohol sales until 3 a.m. He found that Tenn. Code Ann § 57-4-203 provides the times that municipalities may restrict sales of wine and liquor, and the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Commission prohibits the sale after 1 a.m.

Rowell also found that the “state’s beer ordinance contains language that makes it unlawful to offer for sale or sell beer within the corporate limits of the city at any time and on any day when the sale of liquor, wine and mixed drinks are prohibited by the then prevailing rules of the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission.”

Rowell continued by stating the city’s ordinance prohibits allowing restaurants and bars to serve alcohol after 1 a.m.

Alcohol permit holders received a letter from Teaster addressing the hours of operation for the sale of beer and alcohol in the city.

“Essentially, we began enforcing state law that prohibits the sale of alcohol and beer [after 1 a.m.] in July, and our recent ordinance revision simply references that law which we have already been enforcing,” Brackins said.