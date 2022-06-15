SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wildlife officials say a bear was euthanized after it scratched a 90-year-old woman in Sevierville.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the woman was sitting on a porch swing Wednesday afternoon when she was surprised by a sow bear and three yearlings that came onto her porch. The woman attempted to scare the bears away by shaking a lawn chair, but the sow bear scratched her on the arm before fleeing.

The woman drove herself to a hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The TWRA said that because the sow bear caused human bodily injury, it had to be euthanized. Wildlife officers are monitoring the yearlings.

On Sunday, a bear looking for food tore open a tent at a campground in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, causing superficial wounds to a woman and 3-year-old child.

The agency said bear safety information can be found at Bearwise.org.