Bear cub ‘carjacks’ van in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Some breaking news out of Gatlinburg, a bear cub was seen “carjacking” a work van on Friday.

Jeff Stokely shared these videos with our sister station, WATE, Friday night.

(Jeff Stokely)

He says he was with a customer on Helden Circle when the cub got inside the van.

After rummaging around and even honking the horn, Stokely managed to get the bear out of the vehicle.

