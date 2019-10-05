Bear cub ‘carjacks’ van in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Some breaking news out of Gatlinburg, a bear cub was seen “carjacking” a work van on Friday.
Jeff Stokely shared these videos with our sister station, WATE, Friday night.
He says he was with a customer on Helden Circle when the cub got inside the van.
After rummaging around and even honking the horn, Stokely managed to get the bear out of the vehicle.
LATEST POSTS:
- East Tennessee firefighters urge caution as dry conditions continue
- Death of toddler who fell at North Carolina airport probed
- Chick-fil-A might have the slowest drive-thru, study says
- Disney bans Netflix ads on specific Disney-owned content
- Sullivan County Animal Shelter offering discounted rates on all cats this weekend