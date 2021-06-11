BABY JOE: Watch live as closing arguments begin in Joseph Daniels trial

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Closing arguments begin Friday morning in the trial for Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man charged with murdering his five-year-old son, Joe Clyde, known as “Baby Joe.”

The state rested its case Thursday afternoon and the defense chose not to call any witnesses, clearing the way for both sides to make their final statements prior to the jury deliberating.

Joseph Daniels (Photo: WKRN)

Day seven of the trial included testimony from Zachary Burkhart, an agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who provided a copy of conversations between Krystal Daniels and her boyfriend in Kansas, indicating she planned to divorce her husband, Joseph Daniels.

Burkhart also testified that data from an extraction of Joseph Daniels’ cell phone, included a Google search for “anonymous parental test” on the night of March 30, 2018, days prior to the suspect reporting Joe Clyde missing.

The data also showed that, hours after reporting his son missing, as law enforcement was searching for Joe Clyde, Joseph Daniels called Nashville State Community College to get a copy of his transcripts, as part of a background check for employment.

Joe Clyde Daniels (Photo: WKRN)

Joseph Daniels called 911 around 6:22 a.m. on the morning of April 4, 2018 and said Joe Clyde had “escaped” from the family’s residence on Garners Creek Road in Dickson County.

Two days later, in a recorded interview with law enforcement, Joseph Daniels confessed to the fatal beating of his son, who had autism and was non-verbal, after the five-year-old had urinated on the floor of a bedroom. He told investigators that he dumped Joe Clyde’s body in a rural area.

The child’s body has never been located.

(Photo: WKRN)

Jake Lockert, the public defender representing Joseph Daniels, has said his client’s confession was coerced, but the judge allowed it to be played and used as evidence in the trial.

Closing arguments are scheduled to start Friday at 8 a.m.

The jury was chosen from a pool of people in Chattanooga, all of which the judge said had never heard the name “Baby Joe.” That jury consists of 12 jurors and four alternates, made up of ten women and six men.

Krystal Daniels (Photo: WKRN)

Joseph Daniels faces five charges, including first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a felony, aggravated child abuse, filing a false report and evidence tampering. He had been jailed in Nashville, but was moved to the Dickson County jail for the duration of his trial.

His wife, Krystal Daniels witnessed the fatal beating, but went to bed instead of helping her son, according to investigators. She is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect and will be tried separately from her husband.

