BABY JOE: Day 6 of Joseph Daniels trial wraps early

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday marks day six of the trial for Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man accused of murdering his five-year-old son, Joe Clyde, known as “Baby Joe.”

The court session ended around 2:30 p.m. The state is expected to call two more witnesses before the defense has an opportunity to call their own witnesses.

During the first half of Wednesday’s trial, more recordings of Daniels was played while questioning several investigators about statements that were made by him.

Joseph Daniels sits in the courtroom on Day 6 of his murder trial on June 9, 2021 (Photo: WKRN)

During Tuesday’s testimony, a witness who claimed she saw Joseph Daniels standing “perfectly still” on a bridge, hours before he called 911 to report his son missing.

Jurors also watched the lengthy 2018 confession from Joseph Daniels, where he admitted to fatally beating his son, Joe Clyde, then dumping his body in a rural area.

Joseph Daniels called 911 on the morning of April 4, 2018 to report his five-year-old, who is non-verbal and has autism, had “escaped” from the family’s home on Garners Creek Road in Dickson County.

Joe Clyde Daniels (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Day six of the trial began around 8 a.m. Wednesday and again wrapped around 2:30 in the afternoon.

The trial itself, which started last Thursday afternoon, is scheduled to last for approximately two weeks.

The jury was chosen from a pool of people in Chattanooga, all of which the judge said had never heard the name “Baby Joe.” That jury consists of 12 jurors and four alternates, made up of ten women and six men.

Krystal Daniels and Joseph Daniels (Photo: WKRN)

Joseph Daniels faces five charges, including first-degree murder and evidence tampering. He was jailed in Nashville, but has been moved to the Dickson County jail during the duration of his trial.

His wife, Krystal Daniels witnessed the fatal beating, but went to bed instead of helping her son, according to investigators. She is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect and will be tried separately from her husband.