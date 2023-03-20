KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Professional bass fishing’s biggest event is happening in Knoxville this week. Fifty-five anglers will be competing on the Tennessee River for the 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Toyota, which is hosted by Visit Knoxville.

B.A.S.S. shared its official “Classic Week Schedule” on Monday ahead of events getting underway on Tuesday.

The Bassmaster Classic will be held in Knoxville on March 24-26 for the second time after its 2019 East Tennessee premiere in which local angler Ott DeFoe was crowned champion. Visit Knoxville is hosting and coordinating the multivenue, multiday sporting event which will take place at Volunteer Landing, Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville Convention Center, and World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.

Below is the Classic Week Schedule from B.A.S.S.:

Tuesday, March 21

– Yamaha Rightwaters & Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful Cleanup at the Duncan Boat Dock, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22

– Official Classic Practice Day for competing anglers

– Yamaha Rightwaters Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship powered by TourneyX, Lake Chickamauga

Thursday, March 23

– Yamaha Rightwaters Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship powered by TourneyX, Lake Chickamauga

– Media Day presented by Power-Pole at Jacob Building Park & Exposition Center (credentialed media only), Noon to 3 p.m.

– Visit Knoxville Kickoff Party presented by TNT Fireworks, Knoxville Convention Center Outdoor Plaza Terrace, 5-8 p.m.

Friday, March 24

– Takeoff at Volunteer Landing, Tennessee River, 7:15 a.m.

– Ribbon Cutting for the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, Knoxville Convention Center, 11 a.m.

– Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, Knoxville Convention Center & World’s Fair Exhibition Hall, Noon to 7 p.m.

– Doors open to public for weigh-in, Thompson-Boling Arena, 3:15 p.m.

– Weigh-in starts, Thompson-Boling Arena, 4:15 p.m.

– Yamaha Rightwaters Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship powered by TourneyX awards on stage

Saturday, March 25

– Takeoff at Volunteer Landing, Tennessee River, 7:15 a.m.

– Bassmaster LIVE broadcast on FOX Sports 1, 8-11 a.m.

– Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, Knoxville Convention Center & World’s Fair Exhibition Hall, 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– Doors open to public for weigh-in, Thompson-Boling Arena, 3:15 p.m.

– Weigh-in starts, Thompson-Boling Arena, 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

– Takeoff at Volunteer Landing, Tennessee River, 7:15 a.m.

– Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, Knoxville Convention Center & World’s Fair Exhibition Hall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– Bassmaster LIVE broadcast on FOX Sports 1, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– Doors open to public for weigh-in, Thompson-Boling Arena, 3:15 p.m.

– Weigh-in starts, Thompson-Boling Arena, 4:15 p.m.

– Post Weigh-In: Top 6 Championship Press Conference



All activities and venues are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Visit Knoxville page.