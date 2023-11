KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rock band Avenged Sevenfold will make a stop in Knoxville next year.

The band announced the 2024 dates for its Life is But a Dream Tour, which includes a March 28 performance at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. for the general public with presales beginning before then.

Tickets will be available for purchase online.

The other tour dates include: