Autopsy report released in death of Chris Daughtry’s daughter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Officials have released their findings in the death investigation of former “American Idol” contestant Chris Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah Price, who was found deceased in November 2021. Price, 25, had been a resident in Fentress County, Tenn.

The report from the Knox County Regional Forensic Center states Price died by hanging and the circumstances were ruled as suicide. The report also states Price had methamphetamine, fentanyl, THC and caffeine in her system, per toxicology tests.

A statement released by the family said Price struggled with mental illness since a young age and spent years in and out of therapy and treatment centers. Hannah Price lost her biological father when he took his life in 2018.

“Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face,” according to the statement, which was also obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.”

Daughtry, 41, married wife Deanna Daughtry in 2000. Together they have four children: Hannah, 25, and Griffin, 23, from Deanna’s previous relationship, and twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10, People reports.

Daughtry rose to fame in 2006 as a contestant on the fifth season of “American Idol,” ultimately finishing fourth behind winner Taylor Hicks and runners-up Katherine McPhee and Elliott Yamin. He and his band Daughtry released their debut album on RCA Records later that year.

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.