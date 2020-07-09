Authorities seize pistols, magazines sent from Tennessee to Trinidad

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico (WJHL) — Federal authorities seized six semiautomatic pistols and nine pistol magazines that were located inside of a toolbox sent from Tennessee to Trinidad.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the guns and magazines were sent via air courier from Tennessee to Port of Spain, Trinidad.

“The exportation of firearms requires a license in compliance with U.S. Export Control regulations”, said Carlos Nieves, CBP port director in Mayaguez-Aguadilla, in a news release. “CBP officers enforce U.S. import and export regulations to ensure that products entering the supply chain respect international trade agreements.”

CBP officers discovered the toolbox on July 1 while inspecting outbound parcels at the Rafael Hernandez International Airport. The agency says a K–9 alerted to a box that had been manifested as a “gift shipment” with a declared value of $100.

Further inspection of the toolbox revealed the handguns and magazines located inside.

Homeland Security Investigations took custody of the items and is investigating.